1) British Museum buys collection of 103 Hokusai drawings rediscovered in Paris

More than 100 rediscovered works by Japanese artist Katsushika Hokusai (1760-1849) have been acquired by the British Museum.

Hokusai.jpg

One of the drawings from the collection that the British Museum purchased. This is a study of various water birds. The mallard duck, bottom centre, and diving duck (seen in silhouette) were later reused in the painting, 'Ducks in flowing water', in 1847, when Hokusai was 88.

2) Chinese dish owned by the ‘Jade king of Singapore’ stars in our pick of five auction highlights

ATG’s weekly selection of items that caught bidders’ eyes includes a Qingbai dish from the collection of Singaporean banker and collector Quek Kiok Lee that made over 35-times estimate at auction.

Qingbai dish

Song or Yuan period Qingbai dish – Sin$29,000 (£16,000) at Hotlotz.

3) North London studio sale of Italian artist comes to Dawsons Auctions

Items from the Maida Vale studio of artist Franco Matania are coming to auction at Dawsons in Maidenhead.

fmataniastudio.jpg

The late artist Franco Matania.

4) US tariffs on Chinese art take effect as New York auction series begins

This month’s Asian art series in New York could be the last sales to avoid the new trade tariffs that have been imposed by the Trump administration.

img_1-1.jpg

A Warring States period fang hu consigned from a European source, estimated at $2.5m- 3.5m at Sotheby's New York.

5) Auction house Christie’s to sell Old Masters from collection of late Italian dealer

Christie’s is staging an online auction of works formerly in the collection of the late Old Master dealer Piero Corsini.

Capriccio by Sebastiano Ricci and Clemente Sper

A capriccio by Sebastiano Ricci and Clemente Spera, a 2ft 2in x 2ft 11in (66 x 88cm) oil on canvas – estimated at £25,000-35,000 at Christie’s online sale of works formerly owned by the late dealer Piero Corsini.

This list is based on unique users for individual news stories over the period September 3-9, 2020.

