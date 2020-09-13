ATG Reporter



1) British Museum buys collection of 103 Hokusai drawings rediscovered in Paris

More than 100 rediscovered works by Japanese artist Katsushika Hokusai (1760-1849) have been acquired by the British Museum.

2) Chinese dish owned by the ‘Jade king of Singapore’ stars in our pick of five auction highlights

ATG’s weekly selection of items that caught bidders’ eyes includes a Qingbai dish from the collection of Singaporean banker and collector Quek Kiok Lee that made over 35-times estimate at auction.

3) North London studio sale of Italian artist comes to Dawsons Auctions

Items from the Maida Vale studio of artist Franco Matania are coming to auction at Dawsons in Maidenhead.

4) US tariffs on Chinese art take effect as New York auction series begins

This month’s Asian art series in New York could be the last sales to avoid the new trade tariffs that have been imposed by the Trump administration.

5) Auction house Christie’s to sell Old Masters from collection of late Italian dealer

Christie’s is staging an online auction of works formerly in the collection of the late Old Master dealer Piero Corsini.

This list is based on unique users for individual news stories over the period September 3-9, 2020.