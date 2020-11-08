Most Read.jpg

1) Trade awaits clarifications as new lockdown in England looms

Art and antiques businesses are waiting for clarification of the new lockdown measures set to come into force in England.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson

Prime Minister Boris Johnson gave a statement on the latest coronavirus measures at a press conference on October 31. Image: HM Government.

2) Art and antiques businesses in England start making lockdown plans

While waiting for full details of government guidance on the new lockdown in England, art and antiques businesses have been announcing their plans for the coming months.

Covid.JPG

New National Restrictions will be in place in England from November 5.

3) New recruits and promotions at Hindman and Swann Galleries among the latest Movers & Shakers in the US

Auction houses Hindman in Chicago and Swann Galleries in New York have recently announced new roles.

2465NEDI Hindman Morse Limmer.jpg

Molly Morse Limmer has joined Hindman.

4) De Morgan tile bought for £8 on a stall takes £3800 at auction

The Tavistock Pannier Market may well see an influx of sleeper-hunters following the canny purchase of a piece described as ‘a Cornish tile’.

img_82-2.jpg

The tile spotted at The Tavistock Pannier Market and then sold at Woolley & Wallis.

5) Portrait miniature, Lalique jewellery and Chelsea dish – five auction highlights that caught bidders’ eyes

ATG’s weekly selection of items that caught bidders’ eyes includes a rare portrait miniature of an Australian governor and a Lalique jewellery suite formerly belonging to a ‘scandalous’ Edwardian socialite.

Lalique jewellery

A Lalique glass, enamel and diamond bracelet from a suite sold for £21,000 at Lyon & Turnbull.

This list is based on unique users for individual news stories over the period October 29-November 4, 2020.

