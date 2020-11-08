ATG Reporter



1) Trade awaits clarifications as new lockdown in England looms

Art and antiques businesses are waiting for clarification of the new lockdown measures set to come into force in England.

2) Art and antiques businesses in England start making lockdown plans

While waiting for full details of government guidance on the new lockdown in England, art and antiques businesses have been announcing their plans for the coming months.

3) New recruits and promotions at Hindman and Swann Galleries among the latest Movers & Shakers in the US

Auction houses Hindman in Chicago and Swann Galleries in New York have recently announced new roles.

4) De Morgan tile bought for £8 on a stall takes £3800 at auction

The Tavistock Pannier Market may well see an influx of sleeper-hunters following the canny purchase of a piece described as ‘a Cornish tile’.

5) Portrait miniature, Lalique jewellery and Chelsea dish – five auction highlights that caught bidders’ eyes

ATG’s weekly selection of items that caught bidders’ eyes includes a rare portrait miniature of an Australian governor and a Lalique jewellery suite formerly belonging to a ‘scandalous’ Edwardian socialite.

