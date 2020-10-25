Most Read.jpg

1) Auction record for Shakespeare’s ‘First Folio’ as book dealer bids $8.4m at Christie’s

An ‘original and complete’ copy of William Shakespeare’s First Folio of plays set an auction record at Christie's latest 'Exceptional' sale in New York.

Shakespeare’s First Folio

The copy of Shakespeare’s First Folio that sold for a record $8.4m (£6.46m) at Christie’s New York.

2) Trade threatened by £100m anti money laundering levy

The art market is lobbying government to try to stop a new levy on the sector for Anti Money Laundering initiatives.

Money laundering.jpg

The new rules (applying the Fifth Money Laundering Directive, known as 5MLD) took effect on January 10, 2020.

3) Antiques centre owner warns others of thieves’ technique after sky light break-in

The owner of an antiques centre has warned others to be vigilant and take extra precautions after being broken into via a sky light.

Grantham shop Notions.jpg

Notions Antiques Centre on the High Street in Grantham, Lincolnshire was burgled earlier this month.

4) Getty Museum buys 39 Dutch drawings from private collector

A group of Dutch drawings put together by a collector over a number of years has been acquired by the J Paul Getty Museum in Los Angeles.

Mondrian.jpg

'Landscape near Arnhem', 1900-01, by Piet Mondrian – one of 39 pictures acquired by the Getty Museum.

5) Rare first pressing of The Who’s ‘My Generation’ album signed by band members sells at seven-times estimate at auction

A rare first pressing of The Who’s My Generation album has sold at seven-times its top estimate at auction in Hertfordshire.

The Who my generation.jpg

A rare first ‘pressing’ of The Who’s 1965 album My Generation signed by all four of its’ band members.

This list is based on unique users for individual news stories over the period October 15-21, 2020.

