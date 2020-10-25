ATG Reporter



1) Auction record for Shakespeare’s ‘First Folio’ as book dealer bids $8.4m at Christie’s

An ‘original and complete’ copy of William Shakespeare’s First Folio of plays set an auction record at Christie's latest 'Exceptional' sale in New York.

2) Trade threatened by £100m anti money laundering levy

The art market is lobbying government to try to stop a new levy on the sector for Anti Money Laundering initiatives.

3) Antiques centre owner warns others of thieves’ technique after sky light break-in

The owner of an antiques centre has warned others to be vigilant and take extra precautions after being broken into via a sky light.

4) Getty Museum buys 39 Dutch drawings from private collector

A group of Dutch drawings put together by a collector over a number of years has been acquired by the J Paul Getty Museum in Los Angeles.

5) Rare first pressing of The Who’s ‘My Generation’ album signed by band members sells at seven-times estimate at auction

A rare first pressing of The Who’s My Generation album has sold at seven-times its top estimate at auction in Hertfordshire.

