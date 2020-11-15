ATG Reporter



1) Online trading and working behind closed doors during lockdown get the green light

The government has confirmed that art and antiques businesses in England will be able to continue trading online and behind closed doors during the new lockdown.

2) Trade awaits clarifications as new lockdown in England looms

Art and antiques businesses are waiting for clarification of the new lockdown measures set to come into force in England from Thursday November 5.

3) Lyon & Turnbull, Elstob & Elstob and Bellmans – new faces and departments at regional auction houses

The latest moves, appointments and industry developments across UK salerooms including new departments and sales at Lyon & Turnbull and Elstob & Elstob.

4) A looking glass believed to have been owned by Marie Antoinette is among the four lots to watch at auction

With estimates from £1000-70,000, here are four previews of upcoming items including a looking glass, in a mid-19th century frame, which is thought to have once been owned by Marie Antoinette.

5) 1930s petrol pump globe stars in our pick of five auction highlights

ATG’s weekly selection of items that caught bidders’ eyes includes a rare Dominion petrol pump globe from c.1937 that sold five-times over estimate in Chippenham.

This list is based on unique users for individual news stories over the period November 5-11, 2020.