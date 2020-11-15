Most Read.jpg

1) Online trading and working behind closed doors during lockdown get the green light

The government has confirmed that art and antiques businesses in England will be able to continue trading online and behind closed doors during the new lockdown.

Parliament 2336NE.jpg

The official legislation for the upcoming lockdown was drawn up on November 3 and will be voted on in parliament before coming into force on November 5.

2) Trade awaits clarifications as new lockdown in England looms

Art and antiques businesses are waiting for clarification of the new lockdown measures set to come into force in England from Thursday November 5.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson

Prime Minister Boris Johnson gave a statement on the latest coronavirus measures at a press conference on October 31. Image: HM Government.

3) Lyon & Turnbull, Elstob & Elstob and Bellmans – new faces and departments at regional auction houses

The latest moves, appointments and industry developments across UK salerooms including new departments and sales at Lyon & Turnbull and Elstob & Elstob.

Camilla and Elstob.jpg

Elstob & Elstob has hired two new team members including Camilla Rawlinson (above) and launched a new department.

4) A looking glass believed to have been owned by Marie Antoinette is among the four lots to watch at auction

With estimates from £1000-70,000, here are four previews of upcoming items including a looking glass, in a mid-19th century frame, which is thought to have once been owned by Marie Antoinette.

Mirror 1.jpg

This looking glass, in a mid-19th century frame, is thought to have once been owned by Marie Antoinette. It will be offered at East Bristol Auctions on November 13 with an estimate of £5000-8000.

5) 1930s petrol pump globe stars in our pick of five auction highlights

ATG’s weekly selection of items that caught bidders’ eyes includes a rare Dominion petrol pump globe from c.1937 that sold five-times over estimate in Chippenham.

Dominion petrol pump globe

Dominion Guaranteed petrol pump globe – £23,000 at Richard Edmonds.

This list is based on unique users for individual news stories over the period November 5-11, 2020.

