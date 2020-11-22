ATG Reporter



1) Buyer's premium rises at Bonhams and Phillips

Auction houses Bonhams and Phillips have both increased their buyer's premium.

2) John Constable landscape emerges at Sworders after being dismissed as a copy by another London auctioneer

Sworders is offering an oil sketch of the Suffolk countryside by John Constable (1776-1837). It will be offered for sale on December 8-9, estimated at £100,000-150,000.

3) Art and antiques dealers make bold moves in London’s West End with new galleries

A group of dealers have committed to new shops in London’s West End, in a clear sign the art and antiques market believes that retail in central London has a future after the coronavirus pandemic.

4) Police return £2.5m rare books to dealers but four still missing after west London raid

Rare books stolen in a ‘Mission: Impossible-style’ raid on a warehouse in west London in 2017 have been returned after a joint operation with Met police officers and Romanian authorities.

5) Museum buys memorial plaque of Great War’s ‘first black officer’

The Royal Regiment of Fusiliers Museum (Royal Warwickshire) has bought a First World War ‘dead man’s penny’ memorial plaque.

This list is based on unique users for individual news stories over the period November 12-18, 2020.