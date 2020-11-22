Most Read.jpg

You have 2 more free articles remaining

1) Buyer's premium rises at Bonhams and Phillips

Auction houses Bonhams and Phillips have both increased their buyer's premium.

Phillips Berkeley Square, London

Phillips headquarters at 30 Berkeley Square, London. Image via Google.

2) John Constable landscape emerges at Sworders after being dismissed as a copy by another London auctioneer

Sworders is offering an oil sketch of the Suffolk countryside by John Constable (1776-1837). It will be offered for sale on December 8-9, estimated at £100,000-150,000.

‘Dedham Vale' by John Constable

‘Dedham Vale with Brantham mill and haystacks’ by John Constable, estimated at £100,000-150,000 at Sworders.

3) Art and antiques dealers make bold moves in London’s West End with new galleries

A group of dealers have committed to new shops in London’s West End, in a clear sign the art and antiques market believes that retail in central London has a future after the coronavirus pandemic.

2468NE Shapero Modern.jpg

The new Shapero Modern gallery on Maddox Street.

4) Police return £2.5m rare books to dealers but four still missing after west London raid

Rare books stolen in a ‘Mission: Impossible-style’ raid on a warehouse in west London in 2017 have been returned after a joint operation with Met police officers and Romanian authorities.

Recovered stolen books.jpg

Details of some of the 240 books recovered and retrned to their owners following a joint operation with the Met police and the Romanian authorities.

5) Museum buys memorial plaque of Great War’s ‘first black officer’

The Royal Regiment of Fusiliers Museum (Royal Warwickshire) has bought a First World War ‘dead man’s penny’ memorial plaque.

This list is based on unique users for individual news stories over the period November 12-18, 2020.

Tags: