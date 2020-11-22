1) Buyer's premium rises at Bonhams and Phillips
Auction houses Bonhams and Phillips have both increased their buyer's premium.
2) John Constable landscape emerges at Sworders after being dismissed as a copy by another London auctioneer
Sworders is offering an oil sketch of the Suffolk countryside by John Constable (1776-1837). It will be offered for sale on December 8-9, estimated at £100,000-150,000.
3) Art and antiques dealers make bold moves in London’s West End with new galleries
A group of dealers have committed to new shops in London’s West End, in a clear sign the art and antiques market believes that retail in central London has a future after the coronavirus pandemic.
4) Police return £2.5m rare books to dealers but four still missing after west London raid
Rare books stolen in a ‘Mission: Impossible-style’ raid on a warehouse in west London in 2017 have been returned after a joint operation with Met police officers and Romanian authorities.
5) Museum buys memorial plaque of Great War’s ‘first black officer’
The Royal Regiment of Fusiliers Museum (Royal Warwickshire) has bought a First World War ‘dead man’s penny’ memorial plaque.
This list is based on unique users for individual news stories over the period November 12-18, 2020.