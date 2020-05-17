ATG Reporter



1) Latest government guidance sketches out possible way forward for art and antiques firms

A 50-page document detailing the steps the government is taking to return some businesses in England to operation and ease some of the current lockdown has now been published.

2) Credence ready for revival

Form, colour and condition are defining criteria in the oak market – but this 17th century oak ‘credence’ was found in a barn with moss and had several areas of rot and decay. It was, however, a rare form c.1630.

3) Cain Hoy porcelain: number of known survivors grows to 11 as tea bowl and saucer emerge at Adam Partridge

More previously unrecorded porcelain attributed to the John Bartlam factory of Cain Hoy, South Carolina, has emerged for sale in the UK.

4) Victorian butter dish is among four lots to watch at auction

With estimates from £40-5000 here are four previews of upcoming items.

5) Légion d'honneur sword and early ventriloquist's doll are among five auction highlights that caught bidders’ eyes

ATG’s selection of hammer highlights this week includes a rare French First Empire sword for a Légion d'honneur recipient that made over 35-times estimate.

