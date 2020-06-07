ATG Reporter



1) The grand reopening pushed back to June 15 for auction houses and antiques shops in England

Thermal body scans on arrival and appointments booked via ticketing websites are among the measures that art and antiques firms will take to ensure they can trade ‘Covid-19 secure’ from June 15.

2) Mary Queen of Scots' prayer book comes to auction in London

A prayer book that once belonged to Mary, Queen of Scots (1542-87) will be offered at auction during Christie’s Classic Week of sales.

3) Roman bronze arm leads Daniel Katz sale at Sotheby’s

A Roman bronze from the 1st century AD drew fervent competition and led Sotheby’s sale of works from the collection of London dealer Daniel Katz.

4) Runway Monday could restart IACF’s fair schedule

IACF, organiser of the UK’s largest outdoor antiques fairs and markets, is making tentative steps back into the live events arena.

5) Delft tulip vase and Victorian carriage clock are among five auction highlights that caught bidders’ eyes

ATG’s selection of hammer highlights includes a late 17th century Delft blue and white tulip vase that made over 25-times estimate and a 19th century carriage clock which may have been a gift from Florence Nightingale.

This list is based on unique users for individual news stories over the period May 28-June 3, 2020.