1) Auction houses and the art and antiques trade get go-ahead to re-open to public in June

Auction houses, art and antiques shops, galleries and markets can reopen to the public in June in England – as long as strict new measures are adhered to.

Boris Johnson speaking at the press conference on May 25. Image via gov.uk.

2) Gold price hits record high in the UK

An all-time high for gold was recorded in the UK as investors looked to the traditional safe haven of the yellow metal at a time of grave economic uncertainty.

The price of scrap gold reached an all-time high in the UK this week. Photo: Syed Sajidul Islam via Commons Wikimedia.

3) German imperial snuff box and Banksy screenprint are among five auction highlights that caught bidders’ eyes

ATG’s selection of hammer highlights includes a German rococo revival snuff box which was a gift from Kaiser Wilhelm II to a loyal courtier that made five-times estimate.

A rococo revival imperial presentation box from Wilhelm II, €40,000 (£35,600) at Lempertz.

4) National Gallery acquires trio of 18th century pictures from late art patron via tax scheme

The National Gallery has taken ownership of three pictures by 18th century greats Jean-Etienne Liotard, Thomas Gainsborough and Sir Thomas Lawrence.

A pastel on paper stuck down on canvas by Jean-Etienne Liotard (1702-89) ‘The Lavergne Family Breakfast’ 1754. © The National Gallery, London.

5) Portobello Road to become traffic-free to enable social distancing for shoppers

Portobello Road will close to traffic during weekday trading hours to allow more room for shoppers and visitors.

Portobello market in west London is home to may antiques dealers.

This list is based on unique users for individual news stories over the period May 21-27, 2020.

