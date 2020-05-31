ATG Reporter



1) Auction houses and the art and antiques trade get go-ahead to re-open to public in June

Auction houses, art and antiques shops, galleries and markets can reopen to the public in June in England – as long as strict new measures are adhered to.

2) Gold price hits record high in the UK

An all-time high for gold was recorded in the UK as investors looked to the traditional safe haven of the yellow metal at a time of grave economic uncertainty.

3) German imperial snuff box and Banksy screenprint are among five auction highlights that caught bidders’ eyes

ATG’s selection of hammer highlights includes a German rococo revival snuff box which was a gift from Kaiser Wilhelm II to a loyal courtier that made five-times estimate.

4) National Gallery acquires trio of 18th century pictures from late art patron via tax scheme

The National Gallery has taken ownership of three pictures by 18th century greats Jean-Etienne Liotard, Thomas Gainsborough and Sir Thomas Lawrence.

5) Portobello Road to become traffic-free to enable social distancing for shoppers

Portobello Road will close to traffic during weekday trading hours to allow more room for shoppers and visitors.

This list is based on unique users for individual news stories over the period May 21-27, 2020.