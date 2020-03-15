Most Read.jpg

1) First major UK antiques fair to be cancelled due to coronavirus outbreak

The spring Art & Antiques for Everyone fair at the NEC has become the first major UK antiques fair to be cancelled following the coronavirus outbreak.

Art and Antiques for Everyone

A view inside a previous edition of ‘Art & Antiques for Everyone’ at the NEC in Birmingham.

2) TEFAF Maastricht remains quieter but stand-out sales continue as Van Gogh sells for around €12m

Although many dealers reported that TEFAF Maastricht was a quieter experience as visitor numbers (anecdotally) remained down, a number of significant sales were recorded.

IMG_4727.jpg

‘Paysanne devant une Chaumière’ (Peasant Woman in front of a Farmhouse) by Vincent van Gogh on the stand at Dickinson Gallery.

3) Dealer Rafael Valls offers 100 Old Masters in Sotheby’s online sale

London art dealer Rafael Valls has consigned a group of works to Sotheby’s which will be offered in an online sale next month.

Hendrik van Minderhout's view of Ostend

‘A view of Ostend, with the Fort Saint Philippe and the Slijkens Sluice’ by Hendrik van Minderhout. It is estimated at £20,000-30,000 at Sotheby’s online sale of works from the Rafael Valls gallery.

4) Christopher Dresser dish, ‘Highlander’ plate, Pocket watch with Byron crest – five auction highlights that caught bidders’ eyes

ATG’s selection of hammer highlights includes a Linthorpe pottery dish designed by Dr Christopher Dresser that made seven-times estimate in Rotherham.

Linthorpe pottery dish by Christopher Dresser

Linthorpe pottery dish by Christopher Dresser, £4200 at Paul Beighton.

5) British Museum buys 3000-year-old Bronze age gold pendant

A well-preserved 3000-year-old Bronze age gold sun pendant, known as a bulla, has been bought by the British Museum after it was found by a metal detectorist in Shropshire in 2018.

Gold bulla 2.jpg

The 1.25 x 2in (3.6 x 4.7cm) gold sun pendant is known as a bulla, after the Latin word for bubble, a large hollow pendant made of sheet gold.

This list is based on unique users for individual news stories over the period March 5-11, 2020.

