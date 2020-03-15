1) First major UK antiques fair to be cancelled due to coronavirus outbreak
The spring Art & Antiques for Everyone fair at the NEC has become the first major UK antiques fair to be cancelled following the coronavirus outbreak.
2) TEFAF Maastricht remains quieter but stand-out sales continue as Van Gogh sells for around €12m
Although many dealers reported that TEFAF Maastricht was a quieter experience as visitor numbers (anecdotally) remained down, a number of significant sales were recorded.
3) Dealer Rafael Valls offers 100 Old Masters in Sotheby’s online sale
London art dealer Rafael Valls has consigned a group of works to Sotheby’s which will be offered in an online sale next month.
4) Christopher Dresser dish, ‘Highlander’ plate, Pocket watch with Byron crest – five auction highlights that caught bidders’ eyes
ATG’s selection of hammer highlights includes a Linthorpe pottery dish designed by Dr Christopher Dresser that made seven-times estimate in Rotherham.
5) British Museum buys 3000-year-old Bronze age gold pendant
A well-preserved 3000-year-old Bronze age gold sun pendant, known as a bulla, has been bought by the British Museum after it was found by a metal detectorist in Shropshire in 2018.
This list is based on unique users for individual news stories over the period March 5-11, 2020.