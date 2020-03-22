ATG Reporter



You have 2 more free articles remaining

1) Coronavirus: latest changes to auctions and fairs dates

With the coronavirus outbreak impacting the art and antiques trade, the number of fairs and auctions being cancelled or postponed continues to rise in both the UK and overseas. Here is a list of events that ATG is aware have been affected so far.

2) First major UK antiques fair to be cancelled due to coronavirus outbreak

The spring Art & Antiques for Everyone fair at the NEC was the first major UK antiques fair to be cancelled following the coronavirus outbreak.

3) Trio of high-value paintings stolen in raid on Oxford college collection

Three Old Master paintings, including Annibale Carracci’s A Boy Drinking, have been stolen from a museum in Oxford.

4) Coronavirus: UK auctioneers keep calm and carry on as many fairs take a hit

The UK’s art and antiques trade braced itself for challenging times as the impact of coronavirus takes hold.

5) Coronavirus: Christie’s postpones many forthcoming international sales and shuts down offices

Christie’s has chosen to postpone many of its forthcoming international sales and close most of its offices in response to the coronavirus.

This list is based on unique users for individual news stories over the period March 12-18, 2020.