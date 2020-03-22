Most Read.jpg

1) Coronavirus: latest changes to auctions and fairs dates

With the coronavirus outbreak impacting the art and antiques trade, the number of fairs and auctions being cancelled or postponed continues to rise in both the UK and overseas. Here is a list of events that ATG is aware have been affected so far.

Coronavirus_COVID-19_prevention 2434NE 16-03-2020.jpg

The outbreak of coronavirus has forced the art and antiques industry to take measures including the postponement of many fairs and auctions around the world. Image via Wikimedia Commons.

2) First major UK antiques fair to be cancelled due to coronavirus outbreak

The spring Art & Antiques for Everyone fair at the NEC was the first major UK antiques fair to be cancelled following the coronavirus outbreak.

Art and Antiques for Everyone

A view inside a previous edition of ‘Art & Antiques for Everyone’ at the NEC in Birmingham.

3) Trio of high-value paintings stolen in raid on Oxford college collection

Three Old Master paintings, including Annibale Carracci’s A Boy Drinking, have been stolen from a museum in Oxford.

2435 NEDI-carracci.jpg

Stolen from Christ Church College, Oxford: A Boy Drinking by Annibale Carracci c.1580.

4) Coronavirus: UK auctioneers keep calm and carry on as many fairs take a hit

The UK’s art and antiques trade braced itself for challenging times as the impact of coronavirus takes hold.

5) Coronavirus: Christie’s postpones many forthcoming international sales and shuts down offices

Christie’s has chosen to postpone many of its forthcoming international sales and close most of its offices in response to the coronavirus.

Christie’s auction

Christie’s London office remains open and its sales in the UK are still scheduled to go ahead but the firm said it is reviewing the situation on a daily basis.

