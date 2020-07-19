Alex Capon



1) Rare Antonio Susini sculpture found in £12 box of bric-a-brac to be auctioned at Christie’s Classic Week series

A Mannerist bronze discovered in a box of bric-a-brac is to be offered at Christie’s in London.

2) Estimate €5000, sold for €6.4m: Lost folios of Chinese encyclopedia surface in Paris

Two lost folios from the 'Yongle Dadian', the Ming dynasty encyclopaedia that has assumed national treasure status in China, surfaced for sale in Paris.

3) Chinese elephants with Rothschild provenance star in our weekly pick of five auction highlights

ATG’s weekly selection of items that caught bidders’ eyes includes a rare pair of 19th century lapiz lazuli models of elephants that came from the home of Lionel and Edmund de Rothschild and made over double estimate in Salisbury.

4) Works of art with aristocratic connections feature at Christie’s new The Collector sale

Christie’s has launched a new cross category auction as part of its Classic Week sales featuring many items with aristocratic connections.

5) Rare Spanish Armada maps blocked from export in the hope a UK buyer can pay £600,000 to save them for the nation

A group of 10 drawings that depict the naval battle with the Spanish Armada have been temporarily prevented from being exported in the hope an institutional buyer can raise funds to keep them in the UK.

This list is based on unique users for individual news stories over the period June 9-15, 2020.