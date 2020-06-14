ATG Reporter



1) Rare Rembrandt self-portrait comes to auction at Sotheby’s

A self-portrait by Rembrandt van Rijn (1606-69) – one of just three in private hands – is coming to auction at Sotheby’s next month.

2) The grand reopening pushed back to June 15 for auction houses and antiques shops in England

The date for English trade premises to accept visitors again is now set for June 15 with Covid-19 safety measures planned.

3) Aivazovsky posts highest price for a painting sold online during the lockdown

The latest sale of Russian art at Sotheby’s posted the highest individual price for a painting sold at an auction so far during the worldwide lockdown.

4) Collection from Portobello Road market trader comes to Berkshire auction

The house contents of Portobello Road market stalwart Joan Dunk (1930-2019) is to be sold in Newbury.

5) Auction house Spink helps Captain Tom remount medal collection

Captain Tom’s full medal set has been remounted and re-presented to him following work by auction house Spink.

