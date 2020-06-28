ATG Reporter



1) Legal wrangle into disputed Frans Hals painting continues as investment firm wins right to appeal

The legal dispute over a Frans Hals (1582-1666) painting sold via Sotheby’s by Old Master picture dealer Mark Weiss and Fairlight Art Ventures is set to reach the Court of Appeal.

2) William De Morgan jar and Portobello Road dealer’s nutmeg grater are among five auction highlights that caught bidders’ eyes

ATG’s selection of hammer highlights includes a William De Morgan red lustre jar that made five-times estimate and a silverplated nutmeg grater from the late Portobello Road market stalwart Joan Dunk (1930-2019) that went 15-times over estimate.

3) Qianlong porcelain vase sells for nearly €2m as Paris auctions get going

As the Paris auction scene gets back to business after the lockdown, an extraordinary Qianlong mark and period porcelain vase sold for €1.95m (£1.77m) plus buyer’s premium.

4) New appointments across the art trade at associations and fairs

An update on art dealer moves and appointments including Nicholas Maclean being elected as the new chairman of the Society of London Art Dealers.

5) German auction house Nagel begins insolvency process but remains operating as coronavirus hits trade

Nagel in Stuttgart, which has been trading since 1922, has been so severely affected by the coronavirus lockdown that it has begun an insolvency process.

This list is based on unique users for individual news stories over the period June 18-24, 2020.