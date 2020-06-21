ATG Reporter



1) Raid on eBay seller's 'fake medal factory' run from garden shed leaves market reeling

A trading standards investigation has unearthed a ‘medal factory’ in Derbyshire, sparking the fear that thousands of fake military awards and badges could be in circulation.

2) Sotheby’s loses New York court case against Greece over ancient horse figurine

The Greek ministry of culture has won a court ruling over auction house Sotheby’s involving the ownership of an 8th century BC horse figurine.

3) Old Master dealers consign works directly to Sotheby’s for dedicated online auctions

Sotheby’s is staging two online auctions of works consigned directly from 39 different Old Master dealers.

4) Dealer Daniel Katz sells Sorolla’s study of a drunkard to National Gallery

The National Gallery in London has bought a painting by Spanish artist Joaquín Sorolla (1863-1923) for £325,000 from London’s Daniel Katz Gallery.

5) Portobello arcades owner defends its rents stance but some dealers may not return

As Portobello Road market dealers come under financial pressure following the lockdown, the owner of many of its arcades has defended its stance on rent payments.

This list is based on unique users for individual news stories over the period June 11-17, 2020.