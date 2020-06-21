Most Read.jpg

1) Raid on eBay seller's 'fake medal factory' run from garden shed leaves market reeling

A trading standards investigation has unearthed a ‘medal factory’ in Derbyshire, sparking the fear that thousands of fake military awards and badges could be in circulation.

2) Sotheby’s loses New York court case against Greece over ancient horse figurine

The Greek ministry of culture has won a court ruling over auction house Sotheby’s involving the ownership of an 8th century BC horse figurine.

greek-figure-of-a-horse-withdrawn.jpg

This 5.5in (14cm) Corinthian Geometric period bronze figure of a horse, c.8th century BC, is the subject of a dispute between Sotheby’s and the Greek ministry of culture.

3) Old Master dealers consign works directly to Sotheby’s for dedicated online auctions

Sotheby’s is staging two online auctions of works consigned directly from 39 different Old Master dealers.

Thomas Patch painting

A view of the River Arno in Florence with the Ponte alle Grazie by British painter Thomas Patch. It is offered by Robilant Fine Art at the Sotheby’s auction ‘The Dealer’s Eye: London’ with an estimate of £200,000-300,000.

4) Dealer Daniel Katz sells Sorolla’s study of a drunkard to National Gallery

The National Gallery in London has bought a painting by Spanish artist Joaquín Sorolla (1863-1923) for £325,000 from London’s Daniel Katz Gallery.

The Drunkard by Joaquín Sorolla

‘The Drunkard, Zarauz (El Borracho, Zarauz)’ by Joaquín Sorolla that has been bought by the National Gallery in London. Image copyright: The National Gallery, London.

5) Portobello arcades owner defends its rents stance but some dealers may not return

As Portobello Road market dealers come under financial pressure following the lockdown, the owner of many of its arcades has defended its stance on rent payments.

Portobello Rd 1.jpg

A view along Portobello Road on Satruday, June 13. Image credit: Nicholas Kasic, markets manager at Kensington & Chelsea council.

This list is based on unique users for individual news stories over the period June 11-17, 2020.

