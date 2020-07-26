Most Read.jpg

1) Sotheby’s to offer restituted view of Dresden acquired by Hitler's art dealer

An Old Master painting restored to the family of its original Jewish owner will be offered at Sotheby’s with an estimate of £3m-4m.

Bernardo Bellotto's view of Dresden

‘Dresden, A View of the Moat of the Zwinger’ by Bernardo Bellotto – estimated at £3m-4m at Sotheby’s.

2) ATG letter: Dealer says Portobello needs help to survive... and council gives its response

A silver dealer was “astonished” to learn that the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea had apparently refused any grants to antiques market stallholders in Portobello Market.

2451-LE-portobello-rd-market-sign.jpg

Portobello Road remains a home to dealers who depend on the Saturday market for their living.

3) Contemporary art from British Airways collection heads to Sotheby’s

Seventeen works from the collection of British Airways will be offered across two Sotheby’s auctions in London as the embattled airline seeks to raise cash after its business was badly hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

‘Sunglow’ by Terry Frost

‘Sunglow’ by Terry Frost – estimated at £10,000-15,000 at Sotheby’s online auction of Modern & Post War British Art.

4) Auction house Christie’s marketing chief has left the company

Christie’s global chief marketing officer Amy Wexler is to leave the firm on September 1 after two decades at the auction house.

wexler_amy.jpg

Amy Wexler is leaving Christie's after two decades at the auction house.

5) A Georgian seal, a Grayson Perry tapestry and a royal presentation cigarette case are among the five lots to watch at auction

With estimates from £150-6000, here are five previews of upcoming items.

img_29-2.jpg

A royal presentation silver cigarette case and accompanying letter from George VI to Lionel Logue is guided at £4000-6000 in the Woolley & Wallis auction on July 22-23.

This list is based on unique users for individual news stories over the period July 16-22, 2020.

