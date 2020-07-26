ATG Reporter



You have 2 more free articles remaining

1) Sotheby’s to offer restituted view of Dresden acquired by Hitler's art dealer

An Old Master painting restored to the family of its original Jewish owner will be offered at Sotheby’s with an estimate of £3m-4m.

2) ATG letter: Dealer says Portobello needs help to survive... and council gives its response

A silver dealer was “astonished” to learn that the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea had apparently refused any grants to antiques market stallholders in Portobello Market.

3) Contemporary art from British Airways collection heads to Sotheby’s

Seventeen works from the collection of British Airways will be offered across two Sotheby’s auctions in London as the embattled airline seeks to raise cash after its business was badly hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

4) Auction house Christie’s marketing chief has left the company

Christie’s global chief marketing officer Amy Wexler is to leave the firm on September 1 after two decades at the auction house.

5) A Georgian seal, a Grayson Perry tapestry and a royal presentation cigarette case are among the five lots to watch at auction

With estimates from £150-6000, here are five previews of upcoming items.

This list is based on unique users for individual news stories over the period July 16-22, 2020.