1) Stunning hoard of sealed bottles dug up on a building site could fetch £20,000

A spectacular cache of sealed 17th century bottles unearthed by workmen in Worcestershire will come to auction this year.

2) Appeal to trade to help find Regency clock stolen from Kensington antiques dealer

An early 19th century mahogany bracket clock has been stolen from the shop of dealer Patrick Sandberg on Kensington Church Street.

3) Ivory Act: court date set 'earlier than expected' for final legal challenge by dealers and collectors

The battle by dealers and collectors to overturn the Ivory Act will enter its final phase on February 24 and 25 at the Court of Appeal.

4) Art Deco headlamps, rare Pelham puppet, portrait of an artist’s daughter – five auction highlights that caught bidders’ eyes

ATG’s selection of hammer highlights includes a portrait by Victorian artist John Bagnold Burgess of his daughter and a pair of Woodlite headlamps that both made over 10-times estimate.

5) Items seized after Interpol ‘checks’ at BRAFA

A group of objects belonging to dealers who took part in the BRAFA art fair in Brussels were seized following an investigation by Interpol.

