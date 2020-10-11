ATG Reporter



1) New hires across the art and antiques sector including at Dreweatts and Bonhams

The latest movers, shakers and anniversaries around the trade.

2) Bow model of red squirrel stars in our pick of five auction highlights sold this week

ATG’s weekly selection of items that caught bidders’ eyes includes a rare Bow model of a red squirrel from c.1760-65 that doubled estimate at Bonhams.

3) Marquess heads back to ancestral home from US

A portrait of George Gordon, 2nd Marquess of Huntly, catalogued as in the ‘manner of Anthony Van Dyck (1599-1641)’ was offered as the opening lot of a sale held by Sarasota Estate Auction (20% buyer’s premium) in the US.

4) Very Early Victoria Cross awarded for Crimean War gallantry features in London auction

One of the earliest Victoria Crosses ever awarded is coming to auction at London specialist saleroom Dix Noonan Webb.

5) Sotheby’s opens shop in Bond Street saleroom as auction houses grow their focus on private and retail sales

Sotheby’s has opened a new shop in its Bond Street galleries retailing art, design and luxury items.





