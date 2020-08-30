ATG Reporter



1) ‘Ghandi’ spectacles take £260,000 at Bristol Auction

A pair of spectacles, believed to have once belonged to Gandhi, were hammered down at £260,000 in Bristol (plus 21.6% buyer's premium inc VAT).

2) Rare Rolex Submariner watch sets house record for auction house Fellows

After a five minute bidding battle a rare Rolex Military Submariner watch was hammered down at £140,000 (£165,200 including premium) at Fellows Auctioneers in Birmingham.





3) Minton Majolica bear that once appeared on the BBC’s Antiques Roadshow stars in our pick of five auction highlights sold this week

ATG’s weekly selection of items that caught bidders’ eyes includes a Minton majolica dancing bear that sold for four-times estimate in Surrey.





4) ATG letters: Sotheby’s ‘overhead’ fee – so what is the point of buyer’s premium?

“Sotheby’s statement is as disingenuous as Arsenal Football Club’s justification for sacking backroom staff so that the club has the ‘resources to return to competing effectively at the top of the game…’.” Read more here.





5) Gustav Klimt sketch for the Beethoven frieze emerges at Chiswick Auctions [25 aug]

The black chalk sketch is one of a number of studies the artist made for the Beethoven Frieze, a monumental work intended as a celebration of the composer that Klimt painted directly on the walls in the Secession Building in Vienna.





