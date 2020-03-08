ATG Reporter



You have 2 more free articles remaining

1) Lawyer for dealers in Ivory Act appeal: ‘prepare to sell your antique ivory’

A lawyer acting for dealers and collectors bidding to have the incoming Ivory Act overturned warned antique ivory owners they need to “prepare to sell quickly” if judges reject the legal challenge.

2) Kensington Church Street dealer event takes royal theme for inaugural summer edition

Dealers in Kensington Church Street are launching an event comprising a series of concurrent exhibitions.

3) New faces – the latest Movers and Shakers across the art and antiques market

An update of moves and appointments from across the world of art and antiques including at Bonhams, Swan At Tetsworth and Hindman Auctions.

4) ‘Outstanding’ maiolica medicine jar bought by British Museum in tax arrangement with dealer Sam Fogg

A sixteenth century double-handled maiolica albarello, bought by Mayfair dealer Sam Fogg in 2014, has been acquired by the British Museum.

5) Design and book fairs in Milan and Paris latest to be cancelled amid spread of coronavirus but TEFAF Maastricht and Salon du Dessin to go ahead

Milan’s design fair 'Salone del Mobile' and Paris’ book fair 'Salon du Livre' have postponed planned events this month due to the ongoing impact of the coronavirus.

This list is based on unique users for individual news stories over the period February 27-March 4, 2020.