1) Lawyer for dealers in Ivory Act appeal: ‘prepare to sell your antique ivory’

A lawyer acting for dealers and collectors bidding to have the incoming Ivory Act  overturned warned antique ivory owners they need to “prepare to sell quickly” if judges reject the legal challenge.

Law courts.jpg

The Court of Appeal at the Royal Courts of Justice in The Strand.

View Flickr WikiCommons licence.

2) Kensington Church Street dealer event takes royal theme for inaugural summer edition

Dealers in Kensington Church Street are launching an event comprising a series of concurrent exhibitions.

KCSADA 2020 BUTCHOFF - Pugin Table 2_1.jpg

Among the pieces on offer at the inaugural KCSADA Summer Showcase is this gothic revival oak centre table designed by AWN Pugin for Morel & Seddon commissioned by George IV for Windsor Castle. It is available at Butchoff.

3) New faces – the latest Movers and Shakers across the art and antiques market

An update of moves and appointments from across the world of art and antiques including at Bonhams, Swan At Tetsworth and Hindman Auctions.

Patrick Masson .jpg

Patrick Masson, UK and Europe managing director, at Bonhams in London.

4) ‘Outstanding’ maiolica medicine jar bought by British Museum in tax arrangement with dealer Sam Fogg

A sixteenth century double-handled maiolica albarello, bought by Mayfair dealer Sam Fogg in 2014, has been acquired by the British Museum.

Albarello. Photo Courtesy of Sam Fogg, London.jpg

A c.1510-30 double-handled maiolica albarello has been acquired by the British Museum. Courtesy of Sam Fogg, London.

5) Design and book fairs in Milan and Paris latest to be cancelled amid spread of coronavirus but TEFAF Maastricht and Salon du Dessin to go ahead

Milan’s design fair 'Salone del Mobile' and Paris’ book fair 'Salon du Livre' have postponed planned events this month due to the ongoing impact of the coronavirus.

2431TEFAF - intro 1.jpg

TEFAF Maastricht fair will go ahead and opens to the general public on March 7.

This list is based on unique users for individual news stories over the period February 27-March 4, 2020.

