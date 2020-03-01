ATG Reporter



1) Marble bust makes spectacular six-figure price at Macclesfield auction

A marble bust, probably depicting Alexander the Great, sold for £320,000 at Adam Partridge in Macclesfield.

2) Qing period Chinese vase among four auction highlights that caught bidders’ eyes

ATG’s weekly selection of hammer highlights includes a Qing period yingxitu vase that sold at Acreman Street Antiques Auction.

3) New faces and organisations – the latest moves and appointments across the art and antiques market

An update of moves, appointments and developments from across the art and antiques industry including at Lyon & Turnbull, Sotheby’s France and Catherine Southon.

4) The Box catches the Martinware crab

The Box, a museum, gallery and archive set to open in Plymouth in May, has acquired the record-breaking ‘colossal and extraordinary grotesque grinning crab’ by the Martin Brothers.

5) Ivory appeal will be streamed live on YouTube

The final attempt by dealers and collectors to block the Ivory Act, taking place in the Court of Appeal early next week, will be live streamed on YouTube.

This list is based on unique users for individual news stories over the period February 20-26, 2020.