The 17th century Grade I Palladian country house Aynhoe Park, seat of the Cartwright family until 1959. Image credit: Archie Brooksbank photography.

1) Top-selling Chinese bowls star in our pick of five auction highlights 

A rare pair of Chinese porcelain blue and white bowls doubled estimate in Bath.

Blue and white ‘bird and tree’ bowls

A pair of blue and white ‘bird and tree’ bowls – £64,000 at Gardiner Houlgate.

2) Collection from James and Sophie Perkins’ country home Aynhoe Park comes to auction at Dreweatts

Giraffe Pic.jpg

James Perkins' Flying giraffe in the Orangery in Aynhoe Park.

A collection from James and Sophie Perkins' 17th century Grade I country home Aynhoe Park comes to auction at Dreweatts next month.

3) Covid-19 has “turbocharged the online art market” latest report reveals

pikrepo.com.jpg

Online sales have soared during the pandemic.

A report into art auctions has found online sales have been boosted by the coronavirus pandemic and predicts the growth in digital sales is permanent.

4) King’s Road attracts new design and antiques shops

Gong 2.jpg

Lighting firm Gong has opened at 336 King’s Road.

A landlord on the King’s Road in Chelsea has reported a boost in interest for interior design shops including two new antiques and design firms.

5) The latest hires at The Fine Art Society, Phillips, Ewbank’s and BADA – appointments across the art and antiques sector

Florrie FAS.jpg

The Fine Art Society has appointed Florrie Evans as director to run its recently opened Soho gallery in London.

The latest Movers & Shakers news including new faces at Phillips, Ewbank's and The Fine Art Society.

