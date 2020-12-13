ATG Reporter



1) Top-selling Chinese bowls star in our pick of five auction highlights

A rare pair of Chinese porcelain blue and white bowls doubled estimate in Bath.

2) Collection from James and Sophie Perkins’ country home Aynhoe Park comes to auction at Dreweatts

A collection from James and Sophie Perkins' 17th century Grade I country home Aynhoe Park comes to auction at Dreweatts next month.

3) Covid-19 has “turbocharged the online art market” latest report reveals

A report into art auctions has found online sales have been boosted by the coronavirus pandemic and predicts the growth in digital sales is permanent.

4) King’s Road attracts new design and antiques shops

A landlord on the King’s Road in Chelsea has reported a boost in interest for interior design shops including two new antiques and design firms.

5) The latest hires at The Fine Art Society, Phillips, Ewbank’s and BADA – appointments across the art and antiques sector

The latest Movers & Shakers news including new faces at Phillips, Ewbank's and The Fine Art Society.

