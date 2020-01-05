Most Read.jpg

You have 2 more free articles remaining

1) Ten outstanding dealer sales made in 2019

In our first of a two-part series, ATG takes a look at some of the most unusual and wonderful objects that dealers sold last year.

Dealers 3.jpg

Chelsea Red Anchor period mug sold for a price in the region of £10,00 by Robyn Robb at the joint exhibition ‘A Collectors’ Paradise’.

2) Auction record for Star Wars toy set with sale of rocket-firing Boba Fett figure

A new record for any Star Wars toy has been set in the US with the appearance at auction of a rare prototype action figure – the J-slot rocket-firing Boba Fett.

star-wars.jpg

This J-slot rocket-firing Boba Fett sold at Hake’s of York, Pennsylvania at $157,500 ($185,850 including buyer’s premium) against a $200,000-$500,000 estimate.

3) Rediscovered Giambologna bronze cast bought by Versailles

A ‘rediscovered’ lifetime cast of Giambologna’s 'Rape of a Sabine' topped Sotheby’s sell-out sale of works from the collection of the Count and Countess of Ribes in Paris.

Giambologna bronze 1.jpg

A detail of the Ribes Sabine showing the incised pupils and irises to the eyes of each figure.

4) Six top Old Masters sold at auction in 2019

This year has seen some notable action in the Old Master market including some major rediscoveries which led to some extraordinary bidding at auction. Here ATG picks out six highlights sold across 2019.

'The Temptation of Saint Mary Magdalene' by Johann Liss

'The Temptation of Saint Mary Magdalene' by Johann Liss – £4.8m at Sotheby’s.

5) 2020 vision – ATG’s predictions for the year ahead

For better or worse, Brexit is finally set to proceed and will be a major factor in the year ahead – as will timed auctions, anti-money laundering rules, the looming prospect of a near-total ivory trade ban and changes at major fairs.

img_15-1.jpg

In 2020 an expanded BADA fair will be held under the brand of The Open Art Fair.

This list is based on unique users for individual news stories over the period December 26-January 1, 2019.

Tags: