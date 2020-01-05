Alex Capon



1) Ten outstanding dealer sales made in 2019

In our first of a two-part series, ATG takes a look at some of the most unusual and wonderful objects that dealers sold last year.

2) Auction record for Star Wars toy set with sale of rocket-firing Boba Fett figure

A new record for any Star Wars toy has been set in the US with the appearance at auction of a rare prototype action figure – the J-slot rocket-firing Boba Fett.

3) Rediscovered Giambologna bronze cast bought by Versailles

A ‘rediscovered’ lifetime cast of Giambologna’s 'Rape of a Sabine' topped Sotheby’s sell-out sale of works from the collection of the Count and Countess of Ribes in Paris.

4) Six top Old Masters sold at auction in 2019

This year has seen some notable action in the Old Master market including some major rediscoveries which led to some extraordinary bidding at auction. Here ATG picks out six highlights sold across 2019.

5) 2020 vision – ATG’s predictions for the year ahead

For better or worse, Brexit is finally set to proceed and will be a major factor in the year ahead – as will timed auctions, anti-money laundering rules, the looming prospect of a near-total ivory trade ban and changes at major fairs.

This list is based on unique users for individual news stories over the period December 26-January 1, 2019.