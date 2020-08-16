Most Read.jpg

1) Sotheby’s introduces new fee on top of the hammer price and buyer’s premium

Sotheby’s has introduced a new fee called an ‘Overhead Premium’ that is payable by all auction buyers across its salerooms and online auctions globally.

Sotheby's said the new 1% fee on the hammer price is to cover "overhead costs relating to our facilities, property handling and other administrative expenses".

2) Heaps of Victorian silver scrapped after another spike in precious metal prices

Another bounce in precious metal prices has led to more antique pieces of gold and silver being scrapped.

Large amounts of silver antiques, including many Victorian pieces as well as some Georgian pieces, are being sold as scrap due to a jump in precious-metal prices.

3) New Devon auction house and a relocation for a Home Counties collectables specialist – the latest regional auction house news

A new auction house has opened in Devon at a recently launched antiques centre.

Clive London (left) of Auction Antiques with new recruit Steve Ferguson who joins as head of auction services.

4) Glass image of Nelson laying in state features in our pick of five auction highlights

ATG’s selection of hammer highlights includes a reverse engraving on glass of Admiral Lord Nelson lying in state at Greenwich Hospital. It sold for 22-times estimate in Norfolk.

A reverse engraving on glass of Admiral Lord Nelson lying in state – £4400 at Keys.

5) Innovative masterpiece: Pioneering 16th-century pistol trebles estimate at Thomas Del Mar auction

A mid-16th century 54-bore south German breech-loading wheel-lock holster pistol trebled its top estimate to take £75,000 at a recent sale held by Thomas Del Mar.

Mid-16th century 54-bore south German breech-loading wheel-lock holster pistol – £75,000 at Thomas Del Mar.

 

