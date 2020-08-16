ATG Reporter



1) Sotheby’s introduces new fee on top of the hammer price and buyer’s premium

Sotheby’s has introduced a new fee called an ‘Overhead Premium’ that is payable by all auction buyers across its salerooms and online auctions globally.

2) Heaps of Victorian silver scrapped after another spike in precious metal prices

Another bounce in precious metal prices has led to more antique pieces of gold and silver being scrapped.

3) New Devon auction house and a relocation for a Home Counties collectables specialist – the latest regional auction house news

A new auction house has opened in Devon at a recently launched antiques centre.

4) Glass image of Nelson laying in state features in our pick of five auction highlights

ATG’s selection of hammer highlights includes a reverse engraving on glass of Admiral Lord Nelson lying in state at Greenwich Hospital. It sold for 22-times estimate in Norfolk.

5) Innovative masterpiece: Pioneering 16th-century pistol trebles estimate at Thomas Del Mar auction

A mid-16th century 54-bore south German breech-loading wheel-lock holster pistol trebled its top estimate to take £75,000 at a recent sale held by Thomas Del Mar.

