1) Hanson takes over assets of insolvent Ross and Holloway’s

Derbyshire auctioneer Charles Hanson has purchased the assets of two struggling UK salerooms: Charles Ross Auctioneers in Woburn and Holloway’s in Banbury.

Charles Hanson

Auctioneer Charles Hanson, a regular face on TV programmes including Bargain Hunt and Antiques Road Trip, who has purchased the assets of auction houses Charles Ross Auctioneers and Holloway’s.

2) Coronavirus: Photo London moves online as uncertainty continues

The sixth edition of Photo London is to take place as a digital event.

photo ldn.jpg

A recent edition of Photo London.

Photography Graham Carlow.

3) New office for Catherine Southon and appointments at Bonhams and Heritage

A new consignment office for auction house Catherine Southon is among the latest moves and updates from across the art and antiques sector.

Catherine Southon.jpg

Catherine Southon Auctioneers new consignment office at Chislehurst Business Centre, Chislehurst, Kent.

4) The Magic Circle reunited with lost copy of the earliest known English book on performing magic

The 16th century book The Discoverie of Witchcraft by Reginald Scot is the earliest known book in English explaining how to perform magic.

Witchcraft book.jpg

The Discoverie of Witchcraft back at The Magic Circle offices. Photo credit: The Magic Circle/Darren Martin.

5) The £12,000 chance to walk in Charles I’s shoes

An unexpected but welcome entry to Bonhams’ latest sale of Fine Books, Atlases, Manuscripts & Historical Photographs was a pair of 17th century linen, leather and black silk shoes.

img_4-1.jpg

A pair of 17th century linen, leather and silk shoes said to have been worn by Charles I to his execution – £12,000 at Bonhams.

This list is based on unique users for individual news stories over the period August 27-September 2, 2020.

