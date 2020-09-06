ATG Reporter



You have 2 more free articles remaining

1) Hanson takes over assets of insolvent Ross and Holloway’s

Derbyshire auctioneer Charles Hanson has purchased the assets of two struggling UK salerooms: Charles Ross Auctioneers in Woburn and Holloway’s in Banbury.

2) Coronavirus: Photo London moves online as uncertainty continues

The sixth edition of Photo London is to take place as a digital event.

3) New office for Catherine Southon and appointments at Bonhams and Heritage

A new consignment office for auction house Catherine Southon is among the latest moves and updates from across the art and antiques sector.

4) The Magic Circle reunited with lost copy of the earliest known English book on performing magic

The 16th century book The Discoverie of Witchcraft by Reginald Scot is the earliest known book in English explaining how to perform magic.

5) The £12,000 chance to walk in Charles I’s shoes

An unexpected but welcome entry to Bonhams’ latest sale of Fine Books, Atlases, Manuscripts & Historical Photographs was a pair of 17th century linen, leather and black silk shoes.

This list is based on unique users for individual news stories over the period August 27-September 2, 2020.