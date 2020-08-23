ATG Reporter



You have 2 more free articles remaining

1) Rothschild taste adds to record Salisbury total

A group of works of art from a country home once owned by members of the Rothschild family boosted the latest Woolley & Wallis auction.

2) ATG letter: A ‘bizarre’ ban from making a bid

A reader outlines his experience of "a novel and quite bizarre reaction" to his attempt to point out a misdescribed lot.

3) Ivory Act: no more challenges to new law says Supreme Court

The Ivory Act 2018 is now expected to come into effect this year after dealers and collectors of antique ivory were refused a final appeal.

4) Sotheby’s introduces new fee on top of the hammer price and buyer’s premium

Sotheby’s has introduced a new fee called an ‘Overhead Premium’ that is payable by all auction buyers across its salerooms and online auctions globally.

5) Antiques degree course reopens after it is saved from cancellation

An antiques degree course run by the University of Central Lancashire in Preston has been reinstated.

This list is based on unique users for individual news stories over the period August 13-19, 2020.