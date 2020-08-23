Most Read.jpg

1) Rothschild taste adds to record Salisbury total

A group of works of art from a country home once owned by members of the Rothschild family boosted the latest Woolley & Wallis auction.

Two 18th century and later Continental silver gilt models of an elephant and a rhinoceros with riders and mahouts – £78,000 at Woolley & Wallis.

2) ATG letter: A ‘bizarre’ ban from making a bid

A reader outlines his experience of "a novel and quite bizarre reaction" to his attempt to point out a misdescribed lot.

3) Ivory Act: no more challenges to new law says Supreme Court

The Ivory Act 2018 is now expected to come into effect this year after dealers and collectors of antique ivory were refused a final appeal.

The Middlesex Guildhall on Parliament Square is the home of the Supreme Court in the UK. Image by Tom Morris CC BY-SA.

4) Sotheby’s introduces new fee on top of the hammer price and buyer’s premium

Sotheby’s has introduced a new fee called an ‘Overhead Premium’ that is payable by all auction buyers across its salerooms and online auctions globally.

Sotheby's said the new 1% fee on the hammer price is to cover "overhead costs relating to our facilities, property handling and other administrative expenses".

5) Antiques degree course reopens after it is saved from cancellation

An antiques degree course run by the University of Central Lancashire in Preston has been reinstated.

A previous group of students from the antiques degree course run by the University of Central Lancashire.

This list is based on unique users for individual news stories over the period August 13-19, 2020.

