1) New name and management for Buckinghamshire auction house

Buckinghamshire’s Dickins Auctioneers has rebranded to Claydon Auctioneers.

2) Nine hours on rostrum is the new auction norm

A switch to online-only sales for auction houses has led to a rise in marathon sessions.

3) Auction houses and dealers hold sales to help Covid-19 NHS charity appeals

A number of auction houses and dealers are holding sales to raise funds for the under-pressure NHS in the face of the coronavirus crisis.

4) Dealers Online: ATG's selection of 40 objects available from dealers' websites

Our latest selection of 40 objects to view and buy from dealers online.

5) Jackson Type I typewriter, Waterloo officer’s pistols and Lord Mayor’s letter – five auction highlights that caught bidders’ eyes

ATG’s selection of hammer highlights this week includes a rare early typewriter that sold above estimate in Germany.

