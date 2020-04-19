You have 2 more free articles remaining

1) New name and management for Buckinghamshire auction house

Buckinghamshire’s Dickins Auctioneers has rebranded to Claydon Auctioneers.

Auctioneer Louise Gostelow has rebranded and taken over the management of Claydon Auctioneers, previously Dickins Auctioneers.

2) Nine hours on rostrum is the new auction norm

A switch to online-only sales for auction houses has led to a rise in marathon sessions.

Gavin Strang did almost 12 hours solo on the rostrum for Lyon & Turnbull on April 1.

3) Auction houses and dealers hold sales to help Covid-19 NHS charity appeals

A number of auction houses and dealers are holding sales to raise funds for the under-pressure NHS in the face of the coronavirus crisis.

At Bonhams' charity auction, among the prizes is a studio visit with artist Grayson Perry.

4) Dealers Online: ATG's selection of 40 objects available from dealers' websites

Our latest selection of 40 objects to view and buy from dealers online.

George II period mahogany open armchair, c.1755, attributed to Matthias Lock, £68,000 from John Bly Antiques.

5) Jackson Type I typewriter, Waterloo officer’s pistols and Lord Mayor’s letter – five auction highlights that caught bidders’ eyes

ATG’s selection of hammer highlights this week includes a rare early typewriter that sold above estimate in Germany.

Jackson Type I typewriter, €18,000 (£15,850) at Auction Team Breker.

