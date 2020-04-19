1) New name and management for Buckinghamshire auction house
Buckinghamshire’s Dickins Auctioneers has rebranded to Claydon Auctioneers.
2) Nine hours on rostrum is the new auction norm
A switch to online-only sales for auction houses has led to a rise in marathon sessions.
3) Auction houses and dealers hold sales to help Covid-19 NHS charity appeals
A number of auction houses and dealers are holding sales to raise funds for the under-pressure NHS in the face of the coronavirus crisis.
4) Dealers Online: ATG's selection of 40 objects available from dealers' websites
Our latest selection of 40 objects to view and buy from dealers online.
5) Jackson Type I typewriter, Waterloo officer’s pistols and Lord Mayor’s letter – five auction highlights that caught bidders’ eyes
ATG’s selection of hammer highlights this week includes a rare early typewriter that sold above estimate in Germany.
This list is based on unique users for individual news stories over the period April 9-15, 2020.