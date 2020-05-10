ATG Reporter



1) Chinese blue and white vase sets auction record at online sale

A Chinese blue and white vase achieved a hammer price of over £3m at an online auction that closed in Singapore this week.

2) Bonhams’ revised sale schedule includes host of art and antiques auctions in London

Bonhams has announced a revised sale schedule for May and June in UK, US, Hong Kong and Australia.

3) Pick of the week: Recognise the face? Probably not, but striking selfie sets major record

A self-portrait by the hitherto little-known Modern British artist Michael Gilbery (1913-2000) sold for a record £10,700 at auction in Lichfield.

4) First ever Star Wars poster from 1976 comics event sells for £4000 at auction 44 years later

A long time ago, a poster costing $1.75 launched a series of films set in a galaxy far, far away. Forty-four years later, that series has become the phenomenally successful Star Wars blockbuster and a rare example of that same poster has just sold at auction for £4000.

5) Christopher Dresser vase, Live Aid poster and photographs of the Queen are among five auction highlights that caught bidders’ eyes

ATG’s selection of hammer highlights includes an original poster of Live Aid from 1985 that made nearly 10-times over estimate.

