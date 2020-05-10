Most Read.jpg

1) Chinese blue and white vase sets auction record at online sale

A Chinese blue and white vase achieved a hammer price of over £3m at an online auction that closed in Singapore this week.

img_28-6.jpg

The blue and white procelain bottle vase offered at Hotlotz timed auction, estimated at Sin$1000-2000.

2) Bonhams’ revised sale schedule includes host of art and antiques auctions in London

Bonhams has announced a revised sale schedule for May and June in UK, US, Hong Kong and Australia.

‘Only a Shower’ by Charles Burton Barber

‘Only a Shower’ by Charles Burton Barber (1845-1894) which is estimated at £120,000-180,000 at Bonhams’ sale of 19th Century and British Impressionist art on June 3.

3) Pick of the week: Recognise the face? Probably not, but striking selfie sets major record

A self-portrait by the hitherto little-known Modern British artist Michael Gilbery (1913-2000) sold for a record £10,700 at auction in Lichfield.

img_1-1.jpg

Self-portrait by Michael Gilbery, sold for £10,700 at Richard Winterton’s auction as part of a large group of works by the artist.

4) First ever Star Wars poster from 1976 comics event sells for £4000 at auction 44 years later

A long time ago, a poster costing $1.75 launched a series of films set in a galaxy far, far away. Forty-four years later, that series has become the phenomenally successful Star Wars blockbuster and a rare example of that same poster has just sold at auction for £4000.

WEB Prop Store first Star Wars poster.jpg

First ever Star Wars poster designed in summer 1976 to be sold for $1.75 at San Diego Comic Con and Worldcon in Kansas City to promote the forthcoming movie - sold for £4000 at the Prop Store auction.

5) Christopher Dresser vase, Live Aid poster and photographs of the Queen are among five auction highlights that caught bidders’ eyes

ATG’s selection of hammer highlights includes an original poster of Live Aid from 1985 that made nearly 10-times over estimate.

2441 HH excalibur.jpg

This original poster marks Live Aid, the duel-venue benefit concert held simultaneously at Wembley stadium in London and the JFK stadium in Philadelphia on July 13, 1985. It was estimated at £250-350 at Excalibur Auctions on April 25, and sold at £3400.

This list is based on unique users for individual news stories over the period April 30-May 6, 2020.

