1) 17th century longcase clock and first English edition of Moomin book are among four auction highlights that caught bidders’ eyes

ATG’s selection of hammer highlights this week includes a 17th century walnut longcase clock by London maker Henry Jones that made over seven-times estimate.

2) Auction calendar begins revival via the virtual rostrum

After a month’s hiatus, a number of top-tier regional auction houses are returning to the rostrum to conduct ‘live online’ sales.

3) Elvis Presley debut single, a Chinese vase and a Victorian snuff box are among five lots to watch at auction this week

With estimates from £200-1000, here are five previews of upcoming items.

4) Dealers Online: ATG's selection of 30 objects available from dealers' websites

Our selection of 30 objects to view and buy from dealers online.

5) Picture dealers unite to hold online auction to help NHS Charities

The Parker Gallery is holding an online timed auction on thesaleroom.com and part of the fees will be donated to NHS Charities to help with the coronavirus pandemic. The gallery has put together the sale with works from other dealers and clients.

