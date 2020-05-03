Most Read.jpg

1) 17th century longcase clock and first English edition of Moomin book are among four auction highlights that caught bidders’ eyes

ATG’s selection of hammer highlights this week includes a 17th century walnut longcase clock by London maker Henry Jones that made over seven-times estimate.

Longcase clock by Henry Jones

A 17th century walnut eight-day longcase clock signed for London maker Henry Jones, £11,000 at Elstob & Elstob.

2) Auction calendar begins revival via the virtual rostrum

After a month’s hiatus, a number of top-tier regional auction houses are returning to the rostrum to conduct ‘live online’ sales.

img_4-3.jpg

A Qing embroidered kesi red and black robe from the family of William Orr Leitch (1871-1948), engineer in chief of the Chinese government railway, estimate £1500-2500 at Sworders on May 28.

3) Elvis Presley debut single, a Chinese vase and a Victorian snuff box are among five lots to watch at auction this week

With estimates from £200-1000, here are five previews of upcoming items.

TSR Stacey Presley.jpg

This rare first US issue of Elvis Presley’s debut single That’s All Right issued on the Sun label in 1954 carries an estimate of £900-1000 in Stacey’s auction on May 2.

4) Dealers Online: ATG's selection of 30 objects available from dealers' websites

Our selection of 30 objects to view and buy from dealers online.

img_20-8.jpg

George III mahogany kneehole desk, £3450 from Hansord.

5) Picture dealers unite to hold online auction to help NHS Charities

The Parker Gallery is holding an online timed auction on thesaleroom.com and part of the fees will be donated to NHS Charities to help with the coronavirus pandemic. The gallery has put together the sale with works from other dealers and clients.

Holman.jpg

'An East India Company Ship, in three positions, off Dover' by Francis Holman (1729-90) is estimated at £8000-12,000 at the timed online auction.

This list is based on unique users for individual news stories over the period April 23-29, 2020.

