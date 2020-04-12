ATG Reporter



1) Coronavirus: The Arts Society launches online education initiative for over-60s

A new digital platform has been launched by The Arts Society offering a series of arts education events aimed to help the older population stay “connected, educated, entertained and informed” during the coronavirus outbreak.

2) “The longest time I have ever spent on the rostrum” – Lyon & Turnbull’s live online sale delivers results

Lyon & Turnbull held a remarkably successful sale of Decorative Arts – the firm’s first auction using the ‘live online’ format.

3) Call for collectors, dealers and antiques centres to feature in Drew Pritchard’s next Salvage Hunters series

Architectural antiques dealer Drew Pritchard hosts TV show ‘Salvage Hunters’ and is set to film the next series later this year.

4) Remote control: Intrepid auctioneers find ways to sell – and deliver – at distance

Auction houses across the country are grappling with the practicalities of staging auctions safely as the UK enters its third week of the government-sanctioned shutdown.

5) Hugh Cronyn pictures emerge as Chiswick Auctions' sale focuses on West London artists

Artists who flourished in and around the Chiswick and Hammersmith borders in London after the Second World War feature in an upcoming sale this month.

This list is based on unique users for individual news stories over the period April 2-8, 2020.