1) Coronavirus: The Arts Society launches online education initiative for over-60s

A new digital platform has been launched by The Arts Society offering a series of arts education events aimed to help the older population stay “connected, educated, entertained and informed” during the coronavirus outbreak.

The Arts Society has launched an online education platform, The Art Society Connects, aimed at over-60s.

2) “The longest time I have ever spent on the rostrum” – Lyon & Turnbull’s live online sale delivers results

Lyon & Turnbull held a remarkably successful sale of Decorative Arts – the firm’s first auction using the ‘live online’ format.

Lyon & Turnbull managing director Gavin Strang who conducted the marathon auction of decorative arts with almost 1400 bidders registering online for the sale.

3) Call for collectors, dealers and antiques centres to feature in Drew Pritchard’s next Salvage Hunters series

Architectural antiques dealer Drew Pritchard hosts TV show ‘Salvage Hunters’ and is set to film the next series later this year.

Drew Pritchard with John Tee on the set of a recent series of 'Salvage Hunters' which is produced by Discovery its Quest TV channel.

4) Remote control: Intrepid auctioneers find ways to sell – and deliver – at distance

Auction houses across the country are grappling with the practicalities of staging auctions safely as the UK enters its third week of the government-sanctioned shutdown.

Edward Whitton of Whittons in Honiton conducted an online-only auction on April 2 ‘en plein air’. Internet buyers could hear birdsong as they placed bids at the silver and jewellery sale.

5) Hugh Cronyn pictures emerge as Chiswick Auctions' sale focuses on West London artists

Artists who flourished in and around the Chiswick and Hammersmith borders in London after the Second World War feature in an upcoming sale this month.

A 20 x 24in (51 x 61cm) oil on canvas ‘Dove’s Passage, Upper Mall, Hammersmith’ 1937 estimated at £400-£600.

