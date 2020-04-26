ATG Reporter



1) Philip Mould sells ‘Pride and Prejudice’ portrait miniature to Jane Austen’s House museum

Dealer Philip Mould has sold a portrait miniature of the woman who inspired a classic ‘Pride and Prejudice’ character to the Jane Austen’s House museum in Chawton.

2) Art dealers at home… and on the internet: dealers invite viewers to their homes and gardens

While the country has been in lockdown I have visited Philip Mould’s bedroom, Derek Johns’ wild flower garden, Simon Dickinson’s folly and Rhod McEwan’s Highland home.

3) Metal detectorist discovers Edward the Martyr Saxon boy king silver penny

A metal detectorist who was ready to give up for the day after finding only three .22 lead bullets then got another signal in the same area and dug down about five inches deeper.

4) Coronavirus: latest changes to auctions and fairs dates

With the coronavirus outbreak impacting the art and antiques trade, many fairs and auctions have been cancelled or postponed in both the UK and overseas. Here is a list of events that ATG is aware have been affected so far and this story will be updated as we receive further information.

5) New faces at Sworders, Phillips and Bonhams - the latest Movers and Shakers from auction houses

Among the latest appointments across auction firms, Sarah Flynn has left Cheffins to join Sworders.

