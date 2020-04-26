You have 2 more free articles remaining

1) Philip Mould sells ‘Pride and Prejudice’ portrait miniature to Jane Austen’s House museum

Dealer Philip Mould has sold a portrait miniature of the woman who inspired a classic ‘Pride and Prejudice’ character to the Jane Austen’s House museum in Chawton.

img_28-2.jpg

This portrait miniature of Mary Pearson by William Wood has been sold to Jane Austen's House by Philip Mould.

2) Art dealers at home… and on the internet: dealers invite viewers to their homes and gardens 

While the country has been in lockdown I have visited Philip Mould’s bedroom, Derek Johns’ wild flower garden, Simon Dickinson’s folly and Rhod McEwan’s Highland home.

Mould in bed.jpg

Philip Mould in his bedroom discussing a Cedric Morris picture.

3) Metal detectorist discovers Edward the Martyr Saxon boy king silver penny

A metal detectorist who was ready to give up for the day after finding only three .22 lead bullets then got another signal in the same area and dug down about five inches deeper.

WEB DNW edward martyr coin_2.jpg

Silver penny of the boy king Edward the Martyr estimated at £5000-7000 in the Dix Noonan Webb online auction on April 22.

4) Coronavirus: latest changes to auctions and fairs dates

With the coronavirus outbreak impacting the art and antiques trade, many fairs and auctions have been cancelled or postponed in both the UK and overseas. Here is a list of events that ATG is aware have been affected so far and this story will be updated as we receive further information.

Coronavirus_COVID-19_prevention 2434NE 16-03-2020.jpg

The outbreak of coronavirus has forced the art and antiques industry to take measures including the postponement of many fairs and auctions around the world. Image via Wikimedia Commons.

Link to licence

5) New faces at Sworders, Phillips and Bonhams - the latest Movers and Shakers from auction houses

Among the latest appointments across auction firms, Sarah Flynn has left Cheffins to join Sworders.

Sarah Flynn.jpg

Sarah Flynn joins Sworders.

This list is based on unique users for individual news stories over the period April 16-22, 2020.

Tags: