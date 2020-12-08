Laura Chesters



You have 2 more free articles remaining

Phillips

Phillips has hired Magda Grigorian (above) as chief communications officer in New York. She will report to CEO Edward Dolman and will lead the auction house’s global communications and PR strategies and oversee all aspects of internal and external communications.

Grigorian has worked across the art and antiques sector including beginning her her career at Sotheby’s and later spending more than 20 years with Haughton International Fairs and has also worked with TEFAF in the US. Reporting to Grigorian in the press team are Katie Carder, head of press, Europe, Ingrid Hsu, public relations director in Asia and Jaime Israni, public relations director, Americas.

The Fine Art Society

The Fine Art Society has appointed Florrie Evans, previously director at the Weiss Gallery for 10 years, as director to run its recently opened Soho gallery in London. Rowena Morgan-Cox, former managing director of its London operations, has left the firm after just over a year in the post. She previously worked at the dealership between 2012- 17.

The Fine Art Society opened a new London gallery in September on Carnaby Street in Soho. It also runs a gallery in Dundas Street, Edinburgh. Emily Walsh, who has been in the Edinburgh gallery for 22 years, managing it for the last 15 after it became part of The Fine Art Society, is group managing director.

It closed its Bond Street gallery after 142 years in February 2018.

Ewbank’s

Natalie Downing has joined Surrey auction house Ewbank’s as a memorabilia valuer. The auction house said its memorabilia department has grown in recent years to become its largest department.

Downing joins will work with head of department Alastair McCrea.

Downing started her career in 2011. After gaining experience at Christie’s and Bloomsbury Auctions she joined. She has also worked at a contemporary art gallery.

BADA

The British Antique Dealers’ Association (BADA) has appointed furniture dealer Louise Phillips as its new chairman, taking over from Michael Cohen.

Cohen steps down after seven years in the role and the changes were announced at BADA’s AGM on December 1. Read more about BADA's appointment of Louise Phillips here.