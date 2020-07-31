Frances Allitt



The west London fair, which runs from November 3-8, is expected to be one of the first major indoor events to take place after an autumn marked by cancellations across the country.

“There is considerable pent up demand from dealers who are keen to see clients again and from buyers ready to shop,” says organiser Mary Claire Boyd of Clarion Events. “There is simply no substitute for the experience of seeing real works of art.

Among the safety measures put in place in line with government guidance are temperature checks, staggered admission times and wide aisles to allow for social distancing.

Boyd adds: “The advantage of holding the show in an exhibition hall is that we have plenty of space and can easily control the flow of visitors in order to keep everyone safe.”

The fair will take place on the gallery level of the National Hall in the London Olympia exhibition centre with a preview on November 2.





