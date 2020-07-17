Laura Chesters



In a statement the organiser said it had been working hard to plan a socially distanced fair which would have taken into account the “many protocols” but that it will not be possible to host the event that was due to be held in October.

Sofie Scheerlinck, managing director, said: “As much as we had hoped to physically welcome our exhibitors, visitors, sponsors, vetters and partners to the Park Avenue Armory in October, the uncertainties surrounding health and safety, the limitations on occupancy in the building, the cancellation of the vernissage, restrictions on international travel and New York City’s strict reopening plan have led us to believe that proceeding with this fair is not in the best interests of the TEFAF community.”

The fair organiser is instead planning online initiatives and will make further announcements in due course.

Exhibitors who had signed up for the autumn event will receive a full stand rental reimbursement.