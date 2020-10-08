Laura Chesters



Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic it has moved its scheduled dates to May 31-June 6, 2021 with the preview days on May 29-30, 2021. It is usually held in March.

The decision to delay was taken by the executive committee of The European Fine Art Foundation (TEFAF).

Hidde van Seggelen, TEFAF chairman, said: “It is our hope that by pushing the dates of TEFAF Maastricht to later in the spring, we make physical attendance possible, safe, and comfortable for our exhibitors and guests.”

TEFAF Maastricht 2020 was cut short and TEFAF New York Fall (originally planned for October 31-November 4) was cancelled earlier this year over coronavirus concerns.

Instead TEFAF has launched a digital marketplace for dealers. The first iteration of TEFAF Online runs from November 1-4 with preview days on October 30 and 31. It hosts 283 international exhibitors, each of which will showcase one work only. Dealers may enhance their offering with related images, videos and text. All offerings will be vetted.

Separately, the organiser of the BRAFA Art Fair, Foire des Antiquaires de Belgique, has called off the fair that was scheduled for January next year. It has been postponed until January 23-30, 2022. The group said that “the uncertainty created by the coronavirus pandemic in Europe is the main reason for the postponement”.

Harold t’Kint de Roodenbeke, BRAFA president, added: “While there was plenty of enthusiasm for the event - almost all exhibitors had confirmed their attendance - the risk of a forced cancellation just a few weeks prior to the opening was equally real.”