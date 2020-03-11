Frances Allitt



Event organisers shortened its run in the face of concerns over coronavirus.

The event, which was set to close on Sunday, March 15, announced that the decision had been made in consultation with the city of Maastricht, the health authorities and MECC Maastricht, the fair’s venue.

Nanne Dekking, chairman of the board of trustees at TEFAF, said: “Given the recent developments in the regions around Maastricht and increasing concerns, we no longer feel it is appropriate to continue as planned.”

Annemarie Penn te Strake, mayor of the city of Maastricht added: “I support and respect this decision. We understand the unrest is growing due to circumstances in the countries of origin and the regions surrounding us.”

Earlier today the organiser announced an unnamed exhibitor had tested positive for the virus on return to his hometown on Monday.

A statement from the organisers added that the health advice of the authorities in the immediate region had not changed.





