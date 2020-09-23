Frances Allitt



A digital marketplace was already in the works for the foundation, which usually holds two fairs per year in New York plus its annual flagship fair in Maastricht. However, the Covid-19 crisis, which has led to the closure of all three events this year, has ‘accelerated’ the debut of the site, according to the foundation.

The first iteration of TEFAF Online runs from November 1-4 with preview days on October 30 and 31. It hosts 283 international exhibitors, each of which will showcase one work only. Dealers may enhance their offering with related images, videos and text. All offerings will be vetted.

TEFAF Chairman Hidde van Seggelen said: “This new platform allows TEFAF’s respected exhibitors to be just a click away to new and existing collectors alike, and we look forward to developing it into a permanent feature alongside future TEFAF Fairs.”

TEFAF New York Fall, which was called off earlier this year over coronavirus concerns, was due to run at the Park Avenue Armory from October 31-November 4.





