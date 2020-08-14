Frances Allitt



You have 2 more free articles remaining

She joined the company in 2019 as chief financial officer (CFO) and succeeds Sofie Scheerlinck, who was appointed MD in February following the departure of CEO Patrick van Maris van Dijk. Van Leerdam is to take on the MD role in addition to her responsibilities as CFO.

Her appointment follows that of Hidde van Seggelen as chairman of TEFAF’s executive committee in June.

Van Seggelen said: “Charlotte has a proven track record in strategy and business development and has become a valuable asset to our organization. We are pleased she will be stepping into her expanded role immediately.”

Scheerlinck is set to leave the company but will continue to lead the TEFAF Online Initiative until November.





