Frances Allitt



You have 2 more free articles remaining

Dr Mark Westgarth, guest curator of last year’s exhibition SOLD! The Great British Antiques Story at the Bowes Museum, will discuss the show and its staging over video call via Zoom.

The show highlighted objects that major public collections had acquired through dealers. In his talk, Westgarth will discuss not just the process of putting the exhibition together, but also the tales of discoveries made along the way, as well as some of the stories and myths around antiques dealing. The talk will include installation shots of the exhibition for those who missed it in person.

The talk takes place on September 6 at 7pm and will last about an hour with the chance to ask questions. Further details on how to attend are available from The Furniture History Society.

Free PDF copies of the exhibition catalogue are available as a free download.

Westgarth is the leader of the Antique Dealers Research Project at Leeds University, and recently completed a programme of events under the banner of SOLD! The Year of the Dealer.





