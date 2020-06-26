Laura Chesters



You have 2 more free articles remaining

The official opening date is June 29. Graham Shircore, Stanley Gibbons Group chief executive officer, said: “What we’ve designed is a building where people can walk through all three floors and each floor is slightly different in terms of feel.”

There are private viewing rooms on each of the three floors.

The basement is an exhibit area and auction room, the ground floor is the main shop or ‘stamp emporium’ and the first floor houses the Baldwin’s coin room, customer library, museum display and additional exhibit area.

The company has also worked on a new website and will be inviting clients to view the new shop ensuring social distancing guidelines will be met.