Stanley Gibbons new shop.jpg
A detail in the new Stanley Gibbons Group shop and head office at 399 Strand.

You have 2 more free articles remaining

The official opening date is June 29. Graham Shircore, Stanley Gibbons Group chief executive officer, said: “What we’ve designed is a building where people can walk through all three floors and each floor is slightly different in terms of feel.”

Stanley Gibbons.jpg

The newly opened and refurbished Stanley Gibbons on Strand, London.

There are private viewing rooms on each of the three floors.

The basement is an exhibit area and auction room, the ground floor is the main shop or ‘stamp emporium’ and the first floor houses the Baldwin’s coin room, customer library, museum display and additional exhibit area.

Baldwins.jpg

Numismatic dealership Baldwin’s section within the Stanley Gibbons group's premises and at 399 Strand in central London.

The company has also worked on a new website and will be inviting clients to view the new shop ensuring social distancing guidelines will be met.

Stanley Gibbons foyer.jpg

The new Stanley Gibbons Group shop and head office at 399 Strand in central London.

Tags: