Frances Allitt



You have 2 more free articles remaining

The ‘King of Spin’ wore the cap throughout his 145-Test career, during which he took 708 wickets, an Australian record. It is offered with an autographed certificate of authenticity online at Pickles in Sydney. At the time of writing, bidding has surpassed AUS$500,000.

Bid for Warne's baggy green here.

All money raised goes to the Australian Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund. The auction closes on Friday.

If you can’t quite afford to bid on Warne’s Baggy Green then you may want to consider making a donation to one of the many local services involved in the bushfires crisis such as:

New South Wales Rural Fire Service

Givit – to help people affected by the fires

Victoria Bushfire Appeal





