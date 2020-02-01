Laura Chesters



The largely 18th century collection is estimated to fetch £200,000-250,000.

Howard, a former curator at the V&A, was a formidable personality and well-liked across the antiques sector.

She had a number of collections that she kept in her modest home in Wiltshire. Her daughter Charlotte described her approach to interior design as “maximalist” with every spare shelf or wall space covered in objects.

Howard’s husband Alvin and their daughter have been selling a number of items at auctions and in September sold her mourning jewellery, Valentines cards, greetings cards and ephemera collection at Hansons auction house.

Now much of the Sèvres and Vincennes porcelain owned by Howard will be offered at Woolley & Wallis on February 4.

Among the lots to be offered is this Sèvres coffee can and saucer (gobelet litron et soucoupe), c.1780-85. Decorated in puce camaieu with a depiction of the death of Cleopatra and vignettes of instruments, trophies and flowers, it is estimated at £1000-1500.

