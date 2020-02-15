Frances Allitt



The piece in question is a mural, 3ft 9in (1.13m) long that Young painted in a British naïve style. It depicts a landscape with a country house with a man on horseback as well as a variety of trees. It is painted in mixed media on hardboard.

It was created originally as a frieze decoration for one of the dealership’s first stands at the Fine Art and Antiques fair at Olympia in the 1980s and has since been in the company’s premises for nearly 40 years. It was first in the Battersea showroom and since 2015 has been in dealership’s design studio.

However, Young is now vacating the studio space and the mural is up for sale.

“Several people have asked about it over the years, but since it has never been for sale, we did not keep a record of who the various parties were,” the gallery said in an email newsletter.

There is no asking price or reserve. Instead potential buyers are invited to offer closed bids. Offers are welcome until March 15.





