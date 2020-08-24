Laura Chesters



You have 2 more free articles remaining

The bidding for the Oyster Perpetual watch was between five interested parties, with a telephone bidder eventually making the winning bid at the auction August 24.

Fellows said around 1200 watches of this type were made for the British Special Forces and were never sold to the public. Of the 1200 made, it is believed only around 200 have been located.

The watch sold at Fellows dates to 1978 and was offered with an estimate of £50,000-70,000.

Nicknamed the “MilSub” it has a grey nylon 'NATO' style strap with a stainless steel pin buckle.

Stephen Whittaker, managing director of Fellows Auctioneers, said: “We are overwhelmed to have sold this magnificent Rolex Military Submariner for over £160,000. This is the most expensive watch to have gone under the hammer in the history of the company, and our watch department have worked hard to ensure we held another successful sale.

“This watch is incredibly rare and we had a feeling it would be sought-after but for it to break our house record is a huge delight.”

It is the most expensive watch sold at Fellows Auctioneers since a Rolex Milgauss sold for a hammer price of £110,000 in November 2017.