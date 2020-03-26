Anne Crane



The auction house had guided the 2ft 3in x 3ft 5in (68cm x 1.04m) one sheet stone litho printed poster at around $125,000.

The film, which starred Claude Rains in the title role as the scientist, was based on a novel by H. G. Wells. The poster, offered in a sale that took place on March 21-22, is an example of horror artwork by artist Karoly Grosz and the design features the Invisible Man covered in bandages shown at the top behind the title.

A rare first offering at Heritage, the auction house said that this is one of only a small handful of this style B poster that are known to exist.