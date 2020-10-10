It is to be offered at Hansons’ Library Auction on October 13 and includes 69 oval enamel miniature photographic portraits and numerous glass slides.
Queen Victoria admired the work of Scottish-born Henderson and in 1884 awarded him a Royal Warrant.
Among the highlights are miniatures featuring Queen Victoria and her husband Prince Albert. There are also images of the Prince of Wales, later King Edward VII; Alexandra of Denmark; Prince Leopold; Princess Louise Margaret of Prussia; Princess Alice, Grand Duchess of Hesse. Pictures of Henderson, his family and the French Riviera are also included.
The collection has an estimate of £15,000-25,000. It has been passed down through the Henderson family and is being sold by his great-great grandson, Roderick Williams, from Coltishall in Norfolk.
Examples of Henderson’s work are in national museums. However, a collection donated to the London Guildhall Museum was later destroyed during the Second World War.
Jim Spencer, associate director of Hansons, said: “Henderson’s work was ground-breaking in many ways. It’s a great shame much of it was destroyed during the Blitz but this personal collection has survived intact thanks to his family.”
View this photographic archive via thesaleroom.com.