Laura Chesters



You have 2 more free articles remaining

It is to be offered at Hansons’ Library Auction on October 13 and includes 69 oval enamel miniature photographic portraits and numerous glass slides.

Queen Victoria admired the work of Scottish-born Henderson and in 1884 awarded him a Royal Warrant.

Among the highlights are miniatures featuring Queen Victoria and her husband Prince Albert. There are also images of the Prince of Wales, later King Edward VII; Alexandra of Denmark; Prince Leopold; Princess Louise Margaret of Prussia; Princess Alice, Grand Duchess of Hesse. Pictures of Henderson, his family and the French Riviera are also included.

The collection has an estimate of £15,000-25,000. It has been passed down through the Henderson family and is being sold by his great-great grandson, Roderick Williams, from Coltishall in Norfolk.

Examples of Henderson’s work are in national museums. However, a collection donated to the London Guildhall Museum was later destroyed during the Second World War.

Jim Spencer, associate director of Hansons, said: “Henderson’s work was ground-breaking in many ways. It’s a great shame much of it was destroyed during the Blitz but this personal collection has survived intact thanks to his family.”

View this photographic archive via thesaleroom.com.