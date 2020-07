Frances Allitt



Organiser Caroline Penman had planned for the fair to go ahead from September 4-6 with special adaptations made to accommodate government health and safety regulations related to coronavirus. These included booked appointments for visitors and one-way systems around the event.

However, a recent announcement called it off, citing exhibitors’ nervousness as well as the fair’s proximity to similar events.

The next Penman Fair is now scheduled to be at Petersfield in February next year.