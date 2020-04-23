Frances Allitt



You have 2 more free articles remaining

Each dealer will select three objects that have not previously been offered on the PBFA website to list, revealing them when the fair goes live on April 29. The event runs from noon until 11pm.

Due to the lockdown, the PBFA has cancelled all its fairs in April, May and June.

However, if the new format is successful, it will be repeated on a monthly basis.

All objects will be fully illustrated on the site, and ‘visitors’ will be able to contact the dealers directly to arrange delivery and payment methods.

Members set to exhibit at this edition include Anthony Smith Books, Jonkers Rare Books and Rainford & Parris.





