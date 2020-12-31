ATG Reporter



1) Coronavirus: changes to auctions and fairs dates

With the coronavirus outbreak impacting the art and antiques trade, many fairs and auctions were cancelled or postponed in both the UK and overseas. Our list of events affected was our most viewed article of the year.

2) Call for collectors, dealers and antiques centres to feature in Drew Pritchard’s next Salvage Hunters series

Architectural antiques dealer Drew Pritchard issued a call for participants for his TV show ‘Salvage Hunters’.

3) Charles Hanson takes over assets of insolvent Charles Ross Auctioneers and Holloway’s

Derbyshire auctioneer Charles Hanson purchased the assets of two struggling UK salerooms: Charles Ross Auctioneers in Woburn and Holloway’s in Banbury.

4) Raid on eBay seller's 'fake medal factory' run from garden shed leaves market reeling

A trading standards investigation unearthed a ‘medal factory’ in Derbyshire, sparking the fear that thousands of fake military awards and badges could be in circulation.

5) Philip Mould launches daily livestream based on personal collection

Dealer Philip Mould put his own spin on ‘working from home’ as he welcomed the public to his Oxfordshire estate.

