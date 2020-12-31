Most Read.jpg

1) Coronavirus: changes to auctions and fairs dates

With the coronavirus outbreak impacting the art and antiques trade, many fairs and auctions were cancelled or postponed in both the UK and overseas. Our list of events affected was our most viewed article of the year.

coronavirus_covid-19_prevention-2434ne-16-03-2020.jpg

The outbreak of coronavirus forced the art and antiques industry to take measures including the postponement of many fairs and auctions. Image via Wikimedia Commons.

2) Call for collectors, dealers and antiques centres to feature in Drew Pritchard’s next Salvage Hunters series

Architectural antiques dealer Drew Pritchard issued a call for participants for his TV show ‘Salvage Hunters’.

salvage hunters

Drew Pritchard with John Tee on the set of a recent series of 'Salvage Hunters' which is produced by Discovery its Quest TV channel.

3) Charles Hanson takes over assets of insolvent Charles Ross Auctioneers and Holloway’s

Derbyshire auctioneer Charles Hanson purchased the assets of two struggling UK salerooms: Charles Ross Auctioneers in Woburn and Holloway’s in Banbury.

Auctioneer Charles Hanson

Auctioneer Charles Hanson, a regular face on TV programmes including Bargain Hunt and Antiques Road Trip, who purchased the assets of auction houses Charles Ross Auctioneers and Holloway’s.

4) Raid on eBay seller's 'fake medal factory' run from garden shed leaves market reeling

A trading standards investigation unearthed a ‘medal factory’ in Derbyshire, sparking the fear that thousands of fake military awards and badges could be in circulation.

Fake gallantry medal

Croft Militaria made fake gallantry medals, including Military Crosses, from a home in Derbyshire.

5) Philip Mould launches daily livestream based on personal collection

Dealer Philip Mould put his own spin on ‘working from home’ as he welcomed the public to his Oxfordshire estate.

Portrait of Colonel William Cope by Robert Walker

The first subject of Philip Mould's daily tour was this portrait of Colonel William Cope by Robert Walker.

This list is based on unique users for individual news stories over 2020.

