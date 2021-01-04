Laura Chesters



Art and antique businesses across England must close their premises to the public but can offer online-only auctions or conduct business remotely. Auction houses and valuers can also offer professional services.

Details of the latest national lockdown in England can be found here on the government website.

Prior to the announcement of the national lockdown on January 4, The Society of Fine Art Auctioneers (SOFAA) received confirmation from the Department of Culture, Media & Sport that businesses can continue to trade in tier 4 and it is understood this information is also correct for the new tier 5 national lockdown.

SOFAA chairman Helen Carless said: “DCMS confirmed auction houses must physically close to visitors but they can offer online-only auctions as they have been able to during both of the previous lockdowns. They can also continue to offer probate and other valuations.”

Devolved nations have different rules.

In Northern Ireland from December 26 all non-essential retail businesses closed and in mainland Scotland a new lockdown was announced and non-essential retail will remain closed.

In Wales a lockdown with non-essential shops closed began on December 28.

Meanwhile, Ireland returned to its highest-level lockdown – level 5 – from December 24 but non-essential shops will be allowed to remain open. These measures will remain in place until at least January 12.

Check the relevant government websites for further details.