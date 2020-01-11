Laura Chesters



Consultant Richard Charlton-Jones, former senior director of Sotheby's Old Master department in London, will discuss how to tell who painted a picture, when and how; the art of discernment; and what is a 'good eye'.

He will also touch on the topic of fakes and the role of science and technology in the analysis of works of art.

Charlton-Jones worked at Sotheby’s until 2016 and made a number of discoveries during his time including Cimabue’s Madonna and Child at Benacre Hall in Suffolk in 2000. The painting subsequently sold by private treaty to the National Gallery in London.

As a picture consultant Charlton-Jones lectures on subjects across Old Master paintings, child portraiture, forgeries and connoisseurship.

The Olympia Auctions event on January 23 is in support of the Charlie Waller Memorial Trust. Tickets are free and can be reserved at www.olympiaauctions.com/events.

Doors open at 6.30pm and the event starts at 7pm.